Is Google Bard Better Than ChatGPT? 8 Capabilities Exclusive To OpenAI's Chatbot Rival

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been the popular go-to for those interested in interacting with a sophisticated AI model. However, it now has a formidable rival: Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google Bard.

Recently updated and made free for public use, Bard has capabilities that supersede those of ChatGPT, at least at the time of writing. Here’s a look at eight of Bard’s standout features that are currently absent in ChatGPT, highlighted by a Twitter user and tested by Benzinga:

Internet Search: While ChatGPT has no internet search capability for the public, Bard does. It can search the internet in real-time, providing you with up-to-date responses to your queries.

However, it is always advisable to verify the AI’s answers, as both ChatGPT and Bard have been known to produce inaccurate responses.

Voice Input: Bard allows you to issue commands and queries verbally, saving you the time and effort of typing. Voice input is a feature that ChatGPT currently lacks, though plugins like ElevenLabs exist for ChatGPT, which allows you to clone and replicate your voice.

Text Exportation: Bard enables you to export generated responses with just a couple of clicks, even directly as an email. This feature is absent in ChatGPT, you'd have to copy/paste whatever text you want moved.

Web Page Summarization: Bard can summarize web pages, thanks to its internet access. This feature makes it a handy tool for understanding complex subjects or quickly digesting lengthy articles.



Read also: Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor? We’re Going To Find Out

Multiple Drafts: Unlike ChatGPT, Bard automatically generates three versions of the same answer, giving you more options if you’re not satisfied with the initial response.

Code Explanation: Bard is capable of explaining code. Provide it with a link, ask it a question about a file, and it will explain what it’s for and how it works.

Related Search Suggestions: Bard offers related Google search suggestions, enabling you to quickly check sources, a feature currently unavailable in ChatGPT.

Trip Planning: Bard can help plan your trips, recommending the best places to visit, including the latest hotspots, while ChatGPT’s suggestions might not be as up-to-date with its cutoff being September 2021.

Google said at its "Google I/O" event on Wednesday that Bard's new features, including advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities, are already being embraced by users. Google hinted at making the AI more visual in the future, adding the ability to include images in your prompts and responses.

Additionally, Bard is set to become more versatile, with integration plans for popular Google apps and services like Docs, Drive, Gmail, and Maps.

Extensions from external partners, like Adobe Inc's ADBE Firefly, will also be incorporated, which will allow users to quickly turn their ideas into high-quality images.

Now Read: Google I/O 2023 Highlights AI Progress: PaLM 2 Challenges ChatGPT And Introduces Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Tools

Photo: Shutterstock