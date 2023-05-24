Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Twitter owner Elon Musk faced criticism from Fox News following the chaotic launch of a Twitter Spaces event, where the governor declared his 2024 presidential candidacy.

What Happened: A highly anticipated Twitter Spaces event turned into a chaotic affair as DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy. The launch faced technical difficulties, leading Fox News to take a swipe at both DeSantis and Musk, reported The Hill.

Their homepage featured a banner headline labeling the event a "disaster on Twitter" and mocking the chaotic nature of the launch as "amateur hour."

Fox News also utilized the opportunity to promote its own programming by displaying a bright red crawl graphic across its website, urging viewers to switch to Fox News at 8 p.m. to see and hear DeSantis. It read, "PROGRAMMING NOTE: Want to actually see and hear Ron DeSantis? Tune into Fox News at 8 p.m."

The Twitter Spaces event, touted as the first of its kind, struggled to provide a smooth and seamless experience for the audience. As the event commenced, audio and connectivity issues caused a delay of over 20 minutes.

Musk and moderator David Sacks could be heard discussing the overwhelming number of participants, with the influx of users potentially "crashing the servers." At one point, the event had slightly over half a million listeners.

Why It Matters: Amid the commotion, former President Donald Trump seized the opportunity to mock DeSantis' campaign in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Even a few days ago, Trump slammed DeSantis, labeling his campaign a "total disaster" even as a new poll indicated favorable 2024 election prospects for the former president.

In various polls of Republican voters, Trump has consistently held a lead over DeSantis, enjoying a substantial double-digit margin.

