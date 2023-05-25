While the political world was buzzing with anticipation as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis geared up for his highly anticipated 2024 campaign announcement on Twitter Spaces, Donald Trump attempted to seize the spotlight, resorting to a barrage of insult-packed rants and diatribes to mock the Florida governor on Truth Social.

What Happened: Amid the sea of posts that poked fun at DeSantis, one particular video stood out, causing a wave of laughter and disbelief. This video took aim at the chaotic Twitter Spaces session with Elon Musk where DeSantis announced his 2024 presidential bid — a session that was marked by technical glitches.

On Truth Social, Trump simulated the Twitter Spaces interface and presented a hilarious portrayal of the chaos that followed during DeSantis' session.

But here's where things took an unexpected turn — instead of sticking solely to DeSantis and Musk, the video mockingly featured a motley crew of unexpected speakers, such as billionaire investor George Soros, Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and even a surprise appearance by none other than Adolf Hitler. Yes, you read that right—the dictator himself managed to sneak into the simulated virtual room. If that too wasn't enough, the FBI made a cameo as well!

What followed was a hilarious banter, with each of the fictional speakers engaging in funny one-upmanship. Their attempts to outdo one another with witty one-liners and absurd antics had everyone in stitches.

The result was a side-splitting showdown that left no shortage of laughter and bewildered amusement in its wake.

In the wacky world of make-believe, Soros could be heard asking, "Is my microphone working correctly." Just as Musk tries to interject, saying, "George, can you just wait while we…," he is abruptly cut off by Soros.

Meanwhile, the fictional DeSantis, determined to make his grand announcement, pleads, "Can I please make my big announcement now." But before he could finish, another voice interrupts, saying, "Can somebody just mute George."

The conversation takes a hilarious turn when, out of the blue, the imaginary FBI chimes in with a question, asking, "Ok, so how are we gonna take out Trump, you guys." Before anybody could reply, Musk exclaims, "Ah, guys from the FBI, this is not a private call, this is a public Twitter Space, everyone can listen in." In a flash, the fictional FBI signs off the session and flees the scene.

Twitter Spaces host Mario Nawfal shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "Trump just posted this video making fun of DeSantis. I have to admit, I couldn't stop laughing." Nawfal added, "Trump spaces soon?"

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Trump launched a barrage of attacks against DeSantis, who is seen as his main competitor for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

Employing nicknames such as "Ron DeSanctus" and "Rob DeSanctimonious," Trump resorted to his familiar talking points to criticize the Florida governor. He said DeSantis "urgently requires a personality transplant" and labeled him as disloyal.

