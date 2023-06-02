Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Throws Curveball With New In-Office Work Policy

Meta Platforms Inc. META shocked employees with a sudden change in its remote-work policy by mandating three days a week of in-office presence starting in September.

What Happened: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a significant shift in its remote work policy. Employees have been notified that beginning in September, they will be required to work from the company’s offices three days a week, CNBC reported, citing The Information.

This surprising move marks a departure from Meta’s previous remote-first approach, which was extended to all full-time employees in June 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re committed to distributed work, and we’re confident people can make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re also committed to continuously refining our model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work.”

Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the policy change, citing internal analysis that suggested in-person work yielded better performance, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: The decision comes amidst a trend of tech companies, such as Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, reversing their remote-work plans and emphasizing the importance of in-person collaboration.

Last November, Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, banned remote work at the company, saying that the social media platform needs “intense work” in the office.

