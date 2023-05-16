Elon Musk criticized the prevalent practice of remote work, saying that it is "morally wrong" when service workers still have to show up in person.

What Happened: Musk challenged the notion of the "laptop classes" enjoying the privileges of working from home while service workers had no choice but to show up in person, during an interview with CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday.

The Tesla CEO was speaking about the return-to-office requirements that have raised serious concerns among Silicon Valley and U.S. tech workers, many of whom were promised generous remote work mandates by top executives.

Referring to it as "work-from-home bulls***," Musk said that it was morally wrong for tech workers to enjoy the luxury of working remotely while others were obligated to be physically present at their workplaces.

According to him, it was essential for people to step down from their "moral high horse" and acknowledge the disparity between their privileges and the realities faced by those in service roles.

"I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the quote, often wrongly attributed to Marie Antoinette, 'Let them eat cake,'″ Musk said, adding, "It's not just a productivity thing. I think it's morally wrong."

Musk criticized the "laptop classes living in la-la-land" for residing in a world detached from reality, where they could comfortably work from home without considering the challenges faced by service workers.

Why It Matters: As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the adoption of remote work, many companies promised flexible work arrangements to their employees.

However, as productivity appeared to decline and investor expectations grew, executives at various companies, including giants like Apple, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walt Disney, and Amazon, began urging employees to return to physical offices.

Last November, Musk banned remote work at Twitter in his first email to the staff since buying the company, saying that the social media platform needs "intense work" in the office.

Earlier this year, in March, Musk sent his return-to-office iteration to his Twitter employees in the middle of the night.

