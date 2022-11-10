Twitter Gets First Hand Feel Of Elon Musk's Tesla Culture; Musk Bans Remote Work After Downsizing

- Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has banned remote work at Twitter in his first email to the staff since buying the company, the Financial Times reported.
- Musk warned that the social media platform needs “intense work” in the office to turn round its fortunes in his first email to the staff since his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.
- Employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, except for those “physically unable to travel” or with “a critical personal obligation,” the email read.
- Musk added that he would review and approve any exemptions, instructing managers to compile lists of staff seeking to continue remote working.
- The new policy at Twitter matches Musk’s demands at Tesla, where in June, he insisted staff should turn up for work at least 40 hours a week in the office or find new employment.
- Musk began slashing the company’s 7,500-strong workforce this week as he warned that the platform had experienced a “massive drop in revenue” since his takeover.
- Musk has also asked staffers to work round the clock on new products, including a subscription charge for users to get access to a blue tick on their profile and features such as the edit button.
- Twitter’s new office rules put it at odds with its social media rivals, whom all have flexible working in place.
