The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk on Monday provided an update on his “Fallout”-themed party for the opening of The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop three years after the initial announcement.

What Happened: Boring Company’s Fallout-themed party will be later this year, Musk said in a Twitter reply to a user requesting an update. “Definitely needs to happen!” Musk wrote.

Why It Matters: Fallout is a post-apocalyptic survival video game. A spin-off of the same, Fallout Shelter, is also available on Tesla’s infotainment system.

In 2021, Musk said that the tunneling company intends to celebrate its Las Vegas loop completion with a Fallout-themed party “as soon as allowed.” Later in the year, the CEO reiterated his intention of holding the party “once travel restrictions are lifted.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that Clark County, Nevada has approved new plans to expand The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop.

Musk founded The Boring Company in 2016. As per its website, the company’s mission is to “solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities.”

