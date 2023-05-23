Ready To Smell The Musk? Boring Company's Burnt Hair Perfume To Start Shipping Next Month

Elon Musk‘s The Boring Company will reportedly start shipping its burnt hair perfume starting in June.

What Happened: “The only thing between you and your new favorite fragrance is a bit of packaging and a mailman,” The Boring Company wrote in a mail shared by Twitter users.

The fragrance, first teased by CEO Elon Musk in September, will start shipping in June, the mail added.

The fragrance, described as the essence of repugnant desire, is marked as sold out on the website which notes that the “flames will begin” in the second quarter. The company sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day in October.

“Our hair is on fire as we work hard to assemble your bottles,” the mail read.

The Boring Company did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Musk teased the cologne first in September. The same company that sold you a flamethrower is now coming up with a burnt hair scent, Musk announced on Twitter. “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport!” Musk wrote. A month later, Musk said that Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) payments would be accepted for the product, priced at $100 a bottle.

Musk founded The Boring Company in 2016. Its mission is to "solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities," as per the company website.

Musk’s tunneling enterprise currently operates a tunnel system in Las Vegas, Nevada, that primarily uses Tesla vehicles. Earlier this month, it was reported that Clark County, Nevada has approved new plans to expand The Boring Company's Vegas Loop.

