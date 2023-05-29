Twitter's New CEO Brushes Aside Elon Musk's Disdain For Hashtags: '#Wearesoback'

Elon Musk’s disdain for hashtags is well-known, but the new Twitter CEO proudly declared that #wearesoback and appeared to be embracing the power of social media trends.

What Happened: The use of hashtags on Twitter has experienced a decline compared to its earlier prominence. This decreasing trend has also been somewhat fueled by Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October last year.

However, new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino appears to be “singlehandedly” bringing this ubiquitous feature back to its old glory.

Previously, in March earlier this year, Musk made his hatred for hashtags pretty clear when he tweeted, “I hate hashtags” — something that didn’t sit well with hashtag creator Chris Messina.

Messina responded to the tech billionaire’s comments by saying that hashtags are doing just fine without the microblogging site.

Journey Of Hashtags On Twitter: Twitter’s initial dismissal of hashtags as “too nerdy” transformed in 2009 when they introduced an automatic search tool, enabling users to search the platform using specific hashtags.

The breakthrough led to the widespread adoption of hashtags, extending their influence to other platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

However, in October, it was reported that the microblogging site was experimenting with limiting the usage of clickable hashtags, potentially altering the way users discover trends and explore tweets associated with particular topics.

Why It’s Important: The shift in hashtag usage on Twitter can be attributed to several factors. This includes the evolution of social media platforms, the introduction of algorithms that have altered how content is displayed to users and Twitter’s improved search functionality.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of hashtags across various platforms has somewhat led to their saturation.

