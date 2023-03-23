Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s latest comment, “I hate hashtags,” has drawn the ire of Chris Messina, the creator of the ubiquitous feature that has become a symbol of online conversation.

What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a tweet written by OpenAI’s chatGPT that is “statistically more likely to get a like or comment” from Musk.

chatGPT suggested this tweet, “Exciting times of space exploration! Looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe (the chatbot included a rocket ship emoji) #SpaceX #Mars #Exploration.”

Responding to the tweet, Musk said that chatGPT’s answer “missed the mark” as he hates “hashtags.”

Soon after, the hashtag inventor replied to the same user, who asked, “do hashtags actually do anything these days?”

He also said that hashtags are doing just fine without the microblogging site.

While Musk might not like the tweet, chatGPT definitely passed this test. The AI-powered chatbot was tasked with writing a tweet that Musk would reply to or like, and voila, he did reply.

Why It’s Important: In 2009, Twitter added an automatic search tool that allowed users to search the site based on specific hashtags after initially dismissing it as “too nerdy.”

Afterward, hashtags became a phenomenon that rose beyond Twitter to other social media platforms, including Instagram, launched in 2010, according to CNBC.

In October, it was reported that Twitter is working on an experiment to limit the usage of clickable hashtags — that lets users discover trends and find tweets related to specific topics.

