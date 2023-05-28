As Kim Jong Un gears up to put his first military spy satellite into orbit, North Korea notified Japan of its satellite launch plan between May 31 and June 11.

What Happened: North Korea told Japan of its plan to establish a maritime danger zone in early June, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Japan’s Kyodo News.

The report added that, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Pyongyang also informed the International Maritime Organization of its plan for the satellite launch.

The developments came after Pyongyang, earlier this year, said that it completed building its first military spy satellite and final preparations to launch the satellite were underway. The North Korean dictator also recently inspected a non-permanent committee responsible for preparing for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and approved its “future action plan.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department criticized North Korea, stating that any launch involving ballistic missile technology, including the use of space launch vehicles (SLVs), would be a violation of numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

A U.S.-based think tank report citing commercial satellite imagery last week also revealed that construction at North Korea’s satellite launching station had hit a “new level of urgency.”

Why It Matters: As part of a strategy to enhance and modernize the country’s military capabilities, the North Korean leader highlighted a military reconnaissance satellite as a crucial defense project in a plan outlined in 2021.

Pyongyang's relations with Washington and its Asian allies continue to remain tense. Late last week, South Korea carried out its largest-ever live-fire exercises with the U.S., prompting a sharp response from North Korea.

