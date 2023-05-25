Kim Jong Un Said To Be Building Satellite Launch Pad With 'New Urgency'

A U.S.-based think tank report citing commercial satellite imagery revealed that construction at North Korea's satellite launching station had hit a "new level of urgency," signaling Kim Jong Un is likely preparing for a launch.

What Happened: Kim's isolated nation earlier this month said it had completed its first military spy satellite, and the North Korean dictator had approved final preparations for a launch to place it in orbit without giving out exact details of the launch.

According to a report by 38 North, a Washington-based think tank that monitors North Korea, commercial satellite imagery from Monday revealed significant progress at a “remarkable pace” on a new launch pad located at Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

“While the key components of the Sohae complex have been undergoing modernization and expansion over the past year, this uptick in activity suggests a new level of urgency in making the site ready to accommodate satellite launches,” the report said.

The recently observed new launch pad includes a rail-mounted assembly structure for positioning a rocket, as well as lighting towers and a tunnel designed to redirect flames. If the purpose of the launch pad is to support liquid-fueled rockets, further infrastructure will likely be required, the report added.

Why It Matters: The developments came after Pyongyang, earlier this year, said that it completed building its first military spy satellite and final preparations to launch the satellite were underway.

As part of a strategy to enhance and modernize the country's military capabilities, the North Korean leader highlighted a military reconnaissance satellite as a crucial defense project in a plan outlined in 2021.

