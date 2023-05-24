Agilent, PTC Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT shares dipped 21.3% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced its MOVE-FA trial of vatiquinone did not meet its primary endpoint. The company will discontinue its preclinical and early research gene therapy programs.

Global Net Lease, Inc. GNL shares fell 10.4% to $9.46 in pre-market trading. Global Net Lease is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call on May 24, 2023 at 11:00am ET to discuss its merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Global Net Lease recently posted a decline in quarterly sales.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. A shares declined 8.8% to $117.30 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY23 revenue outlook.

Apollomics, Inc. APLM shares dropped 8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. GGAA shares fell 4.9% to $10.93 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

MorphoSys AG MOR shares dropped 4.4% to $6.14 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Prudential plc PUK shares dropped 3% to $27.91 in pre-market trading.

