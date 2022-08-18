What Non-Tesla Vehicle Is Being Used By Elon Musk's The Boring Company In Las Vegas?

A company founded by Elon Musk will primarily use electric vehicles from Tesla Inc TSLA in Las Vegas, but it has now been revealed which vehicle from another company is being used.

Here’s who got some love from Musk and The Boring Company.

What Happened: A user on Reddit has uncovered a non-Tesla vehicle is being added to the fleet of vehicles owned by The Boring Company for its Las Vegas operations. A permit uncovered by user u/komocode and reported by Teslarati showed The Boring Company had 70 Tesla vehicles in its fleet and an ADA GEM e6 vehicle. This electric vehicle is made by Waev, the company formed after Polaris Inc PII sold the GEM division to five former Polaris employees in December 2021.

Users on Reddit have reported seeing the GEM e6 vehicle being used by The Boring Company in the Las Vegas tunnel and that it is being utilized for people with disabilities. The permit records indicate the vehicle had a ramp mod to make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

See Also: 'Tesla In Tunnels' Project Of Elon Musk's Boring Company Gets Green Light To Expand In Las Vegas

The Boring Company uses Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model X vehicles to transport people through underground tunnels in Las Vegas.

The GEM e6 by Waev (Photo courtesy Waev Inc.)

Why It’s Important: While it's only one vehicle, the use of the GEM vehicle could show some validation with the support of Musk and The Boring Company. The use could also signal that Tesla may need to figure out more options for people with disabilities as its scales up and offers underground tunnels in other parts of the world.

The Boring Company increased the number of vehicles it had earlier this year as it provided transportation during the CES 2022 event. Reports say the LVCC Loop from The Boring Company transported 15,000 to 17,000 passengers daily.

The Boring Company plans to use Tesla vehicles with a focus on self-driving capabilities being used soon. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) signed a $6.25 million agreement with The Boring Company previously and felt strongly about autonomous vehicles in the future.

LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said last month that The Boring Company vehicles being used in Las Vegas would be autonomous in the near future.

“We said at a board meeting a month or two ago that our goal was, by the end of this fiscal year, to have some amount of autonomous driving happening in the system,” Hill said.

Musk has forecasted Tesla hitting full self-driving by the end of 2022.

Related Link: 'I'm Mainly Supporting Doge': Elon Musk Likes That Dogecoin Has The Memes, Dogs And A Sense Of Humor

The Boring Company’s Loop offers travel at speeds of around 35 mph. A new payment system was initiated earlier this year that will offer passengers rides for $1.50 or $2.50 for a day pass. Payments can be made with U.S. dollars, Dogecoin DOGE/USD or credit cards.

Plans call for there to be more than 50 stations for Las Vegas in the future including connections from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium and Downtown Las Vegas. Prices in the future could range from $5 to $10 depending on the length of the trip.

Photo: milosk50 via Shutterstock

Correction: GEM being sold by Polaris to Waev was added to the article.