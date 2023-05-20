The Florida "kid" who tracked Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter has now turned his attention to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Jack Sweeney, the Florida "kid" who tracked Elon Musk's private jet on Twitter, has now turned his attention to Florida governor and a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Ron DeSantis.

What Happened: The 20-year-old college sophomore, who asked Musk for $50,000 but got banned instead from Twitter, has set up a new account on the microblogging platform to track the government-owned jet the governor uses.

Sweeney’s new account with the handle @DeSantisJet had already started posting about DeSantis' moves. The college student told Insider that he set up the account because of the rising interest in DeSantis as lawmakers gear up to announce his bid to run for the White House in 2024.

Why It Matters: This comes days after Florida passed a new law that would shield the travel records of the governor, their immediate family, the lieutenant governor, cabinet members, the senate president, the house speaker, and the state Supreme Court chief justice from being publicly disclosed.

Sweeney garnered media attention after Musk offered him $5,000 to delete the Twitter account that was tracking the billionaire's private jet. However, Sweeney declined the offer, and later on, when Musk bought Twitter last year, he suspended the @ElonJet account.

