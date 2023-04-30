Big GOP Donors Cozying Up To DeSantis? Florida Governor Dines With Trump's Biggest Campaign Financier, Report Says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be trailing former President Donald Trump in opinion polls, but he appears to be striking a chord with people who put millions of dollars into election campaigns.

What Happened: During his recent visit to Israel last week, DeSantis dined with late billionaire Sheldon Adelson's widow Miriam Adelson, Trump's top financial backer in 2020, Axios reported, citing sources.

The governor visited Israel as part of a four-nation tour in a bid to boost his foreign policy credentials. The dinner held at the Museum of Tolerence was hosted by Denver-based business executive Larry Mizel, who founded the museum. DeSantis was the guest of honor at the dinner, which was attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and GOP donor Lee Samson, the report noted.

The Florida governor's speech at the dinner focused on the U.S.-Israel relationship but steered clear of discussing his political plans or potential presidential bid.

Why It's Important: Adelson reportedly told several Republican candidates last year that she would stay neutral during the 2024 election. The Adelsons previously backed DeSantis during the 2018 gubernatorial elections, contributing at least $500,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC.

Mizel, who hosted the dinner, has been one of the biggest donors to Trump and Republican groups in Colorado, according to Axios. Samson, meanwhile, held a fundraiser for Trump in 2019 at his Beverly Hills home, the publication added.

