Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Oneok Shares Fall, Tyson Dips And Disney Sees Rating Lowered

In "Oneok Investors Are Balking at the Magellan Deal," Andrew Bary writes that investors seem none too pleased with natural gas transmission company Oneok's OKE planned merger with pipeline transportation business Magellan Midstream Partners MMP as Oneok's stock has fallen since the $18.8 billion transaction was announced.
"Tyson Insiders Bought Up the Beaten-Down Shares," by Ed Lin, notes that Tyson Foods' TSN stock has dropped due to a "disappointing fiscal second quarter and cut guidance." Still, Tyson insiders, including the company's president and CEO Donnie King, bought a large number of beaten-down shares on the open market, signaling a bullish outlook for the stock.
In "Everyone Is Focusing on Bud Light's Transgender Controversy. They're Missing a Bargain Stock Opportunity," Bary notes that, the controversy surrounding Bud Light's decision to work with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney aside, Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is trading at an unusually high discount despite an improved balance sheet and strong positions across the globe.
"Disney Stock Lost a Bull. The Pivot to Streaming Will Be Painful," by Connor Smith, points out that one analyst has lowered his rating of Disney DIS stock, citing the company's pivot to streaming — along with the slow growth in Disney's parks business and an ongoing dispute with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — as having a noticeable impact on Disney's earnings.
In "Western Alliance, KeyCorp Fall as Report Says Yellen Notes More Bank Mergers May Be Needed," Emily Dattilo explains why shares of regional banks like Western Alliance Bancorp. WAL, KeyCorp KEY and Zions Bancorp ZION are having a rollercoaster moment amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's announcement that more bank mergers could be on the horizon.
