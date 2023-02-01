ChatGPT Introduces Premium Subscription Plan: What You Need To Know

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced on Wednesday a new subscription plan for its AI language model.

What Happened: Its premium model, ChatGPT Plus, would cost $20 per month and offer subscribers a number of benefits, including general access to ChatGPT during peak times, faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements.

ChatGPT Plus is currently only available to customers in the U.S., though OpenAI said it planned to expand access to additional countries and regions soon.

The subscription model could be a way for Microsoft Corp MSFT, which recently announced a $10 billion investment in ChatGPT, to immediately begin recouping its investment in the AI-unicorn.

OpenAI said Wednesday the goal was to maintain free access to the powerful AI language model while supporting its availability to as many people as possible.

ChatGPT was originally launched as a research preview but is quickly becoming a staple in everyday internet use.

Why It Matters: In the future, OpenAI plans to refine and expand the ChatGPT offering based on user feedback and needs. The company would also be launching the ChatGPT API and exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans and data packs to make the technology more accessible.

With ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI is offering users a premium experience with faster and more personalized access to this innovative technology.

