Mercedes Benz Vans Unveils New EV Architecture; Projects 20% Cost Cut By Mid-Decade

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2023 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has revealed a new, scalable platform for its electric vans to help secure a lead in the premium light commercial vehicle segment.
  • Starting 2026, all newly developed vans from Mercedes-Benz will be based on just one single innovative, modular and scalable architecture called Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).
  • The use of the new EV architecture is expected to help reduce fixed costs of around 20% by mid of decade.
  • With the new strategy in place, Mercedes aims Electric Vans to make up 20% of its sales by 2026 and more than 50% by 2030.
  • "This enables us to consolidate our midsize and large vans down to only one architecture and significantly reduce the complexity of our product portfolio," said Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.
  • Mercedes-Benz Vans has a market share of over 20% in Europe in 2022 for electric large and midsize vans.
  • The goal of VAN.EA is to achieve a high range with an optimal battery capacity, which is directly related to vehicle weight and costs.  
  • Price Action: MBGYY shares closed lower by 1.46% at $18.21 on Tuesday.

