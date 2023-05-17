Mercedes Benz Vans Unveils New EV Architecture; Projects 20% Cost Cut By Mid-Decade

by

has revealed a new, scalable platform for its electric vans to help secure a lead in the premium light commercial vehicle segment. Starting 2026, all newly developed vans from Mercedes-Benz will be based on just one single innovative, modular and scalable architecture called Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).

The use of the new EV architecture is expected to help reduce fixed costs of around 20% by mid of decade.

With the new strategy in place, Mercedes aims Electric Vans to make up 20% of its sales by 2026 and more than 50% by 2030.

"This enables us to consolidate our midsize and large vans down to only one architecture and significantly reduce the complexity of our product portfolio," said Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has a market share of over 20% in Europe in 2022 for electric large and midsize vans.

The goal of VAN.EA is to achieve a high range with an optimal battery capacity, which is directly related to vehicle weight and costs.

Price Action: MBGYY shares closed lower by 1.46% at $18.21 on Tuesday.

