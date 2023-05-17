Mercedes Benz Vans Unveils New EV Architecture; Projects 20% Cost Cut By Mid-Decade

- Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has revealed a new, scalable platform for its electric vans to help secure a lead in the premium light commercial vehicle segment.
- Starting 2026, all newly developed vans from Mercedes-Benz will be based on just one single innovative, modular and scalable architecture called Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).
- The use of the new EV architecture is expected to help reduce fixed costs of around 20% by mid of decade.
- With the new strategy in place, Mercedes aims Electric Vans to make up 20% of its sales by 2026 and more than 50% by 2030.
- "This enables us to consolidate our midsize and large vans down to only one architecture and significantly reduce the complexity of our product portfolio," said Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.
- Mercedes-Benz Vans has a market share of over 20% in Europe in 2022 for electric large and midsize vans.
- The goal of VAN.EA is to achieve a high range with an optimal battery capacity, which is directly related to vehicle weight and costs.
- Price Action: MBGYY shares closed lower by 1.46% at $18.21 on Tuesday.
