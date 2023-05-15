10 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch: Toro Corp, PaxMedica, Getty Images And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, continued through 2022, and remain a focus of new traders looking for the next huge move.

High-short interest and high-cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates and several stocks to watch this week based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.

Toro Corp TORO : The energy transportation company ranks first on the leaderboard for a second straight week. Data shows 70.6% of the float short, down from last week’s 113.4% reported. The cost to borrow on shares rises from 27.4% last week to 32%. Shares of the company are up over 60% in the last month. PaxMedica Inc PXMD : The biopharmaceutical company rejoins the top five short squeeze candidates, moving up nine positions to rank second. The stock is no stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard, making frequent appearances in March and April. Data shows 34.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 401.4%. Getty Images Holdings GETY : The image marketplace ranks third for a second straight week. The stock previously topped the leaderboard for four straight weeks. Data shows 225.5% of the float short, up from last week’s 100.2%. The cost to borrow on shares is 105.0%, down from last week’s 167.2%. The company reported quarterly financial results last week. AirSculpt Technologies AIRS : The body countouring company moves up three positions to rank fourth for the week. Data shows 46.9% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 5.8%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX : The biopharmaceutical company moves up three positions to rank fifth for the week. Data shows 38.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 10.6%.

Stocks to Watch: Outside the top five short squeeze candidates, several other names are making big moves and could be ones to watch for investors.

Intuitive Machines LUNR : Ranking sixth on the leaderboard, Intuitive Machines moves up 21 positions. Data shows 18% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 396.3%.

: Ranking sixth on the leaderboard, Intuitive Machines moves up 21 positions. Data shows 18% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 396.3%. Mullen Automotive MULN : The automotive company moves up 1,769 positions to rank eighth on the leaderboard. Data shows 305.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 137.5%.

: The automotive company moves up 1,769 positions to rank eighth on the leaderboard. Data shows 305.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 137.5%. IN8bio Inc INAB : Biopharmaceutical company moves up 783 positions to rank 10th on the leaderboard. Data shows 11.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 151.9%.

: Biopharmaceutical company moves up 783 positions to rank 10th on the leaderboard. Data shows 11.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 151.9%. Elevation Oncology ELEV : Moving up 718 positions on the leaderboard, the oncology company ranks 12th for the week. Data shows 13.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 14.2%.

: Moving up 718 positions on the leaderboard, the oncology company ranks 12th for the week. Data shows 13.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 14.2%. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA : Frequent short squeeze candidate Kala drops 12 positions to rank 17th for the week. Data shows 8.5% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 438.6%. The stock has one of the highest cost to borrow ratings for the week.

