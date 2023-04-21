Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset Has Secret Tester 'Blown Away'

Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming mixed-reality headset has reportedly left a secret tester thoroughly impressed and “blown away” by its immersive capabilities.

What Happened: Evan Blass, a trustworthy leaker known for accurate predictions, such as regarding iPhone 12 mini, shared information about Apple’s highly anticipated mixed reality headset.

He said that a tester who has experienced multiple iterations of the device went from being unimpressed to enthusiastic, reported AppleInsider.

Although Blass hasn’t personally used the new AR/VR headset, he tweeted about someone he knows demoed the device and went from lamenting its “underwhelming” capabilities to being blown away.

The upcoming MR headset from Apple is estimated to be priced at approximately $3,000. It is expected to be revealed at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC. This one-week event is set to commence on June 6.

Why It’s Important: Apple’s headset faces the challenge of expanding beyond its limited appeal. Past mixed-reality models have struggled to gain popularity and lacked the standout features that made the iPhone widely adopted.

It was previously reported that Apple plans to launch its first mixed-reality headset in the Spring of this year.

