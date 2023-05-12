Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Messenger app will no longer be available on Apple Inc. AAPL Watch from May 31, but users will still be able to receive messages.

What Happened: Meta has reportedly confirmed that it is set to shut down its Messenger app on Apple Watch starting May 31. The tech giant is notifying Apple Watch users who have the app installed that Messenger will no longer be available as an app. However, users can still receive notifications on their watch.

“People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the beginning of June they will no longer be able to respond from their watch,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. “But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web, where we are working to make their personal messages end-to-end encrypted.”

Unsurprisingly, netizens aren’t happy with the Mark Zuckerberg-led company’s latest decision and are venting their frustrations on social media. Here’s how netizens reacted to the news:

For the unversed, in recent times, other messaging apps like Slack, acquired by Salesforce.com Inc. CRM in 2021, Twitter, Uber Technologies, Inc.’s UBER namesake and Instagram have also reduced the functionality of their watch apps, requiring users to use their phones to get the complete app experience.

Why It’s Important: The Messenger app for the Apple Watch launched in 2015. It offered features such as sending audio clips, stickers and smartwatch response prompts.

The decision to kill the Messenger app for Apple Watch users comes at a time when Meta’s messaging platform, WhatsApp, is expanding its capabilities to smartwatches with the launch of the native WearOS app.

The instant messaging platform introduced a beta version of the app recently, which will enable users to view their messages on the device, with all chats having end-to-end encryption, the report noted.

