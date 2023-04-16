Apple's MR Headset Will Have Slow Start But Could Eventually Replace iPhone As Flagship Product: Gurman

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is less than two months away, with excitement brewing.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reiterated his view that the 2023 WWDC is an “opportunity to herald a post-iPhone era while making its existing devices more attractive.”

Expected Unveils: Apple's much anticipated mixed-reality headset will be the star of the show, Gurman said. The columnist expects a showcase of other products, including new Macbooks and an update to the Apple Watch’s software. A full list of the products he's especially enthusiastic about includes:

The mixed-reality headset

A new xrOS operating system and software kit

New MacBooks

IOS 17

IPadOS 17

MacOS 1

The WatchOS 10 update

Several new models, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, refreshed 24-inch in-house chips and an updated high-end MacBook Pro, are currently in the works, Gurman said. The new MacBook Pro models are expected to go on sale either this year or in early 2024, he added. There are also reportedly two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their timing is less clear.

Several of the new laptops will be announced at WWDC, the columnist said. The models rolling out in June, however, may not be powered by the new M3 chips but rather by something more in line with the current M2 processors, he noted.

Gurman said the updated iOS and iPadOS might also not offer new major features. Changes to the MacOS and TVOS are unlikely as well.

Still, the columnist expects the new Apple Watch OS to incorporate notable adjustments, including an updated interface.

A Future Beyond iPhone and iPad: With the new mixed-reality headset, Apple is preparing for a future beyond the iPhone and iPad, Gurman said. The device will likely come with a clear story for developers and much of the conference will showcase the headset’s on-board App Store and accompanying tools, he added.

Apple executives believe the headset will have a slow start but eventually replace the iPhone, Gurman said. The headset is unlikely to go on sale for several months after its unveiling, giving developers time to create mixed-reality apps and services, he explained. The columnist said he expects Apple will likely get the product out just in time for the holidays.

Apple closed Friday's session down 0.21% to $165.21, according to Benzinga Pro data.

