YouTuber and tech expert Aaron Zollo conducted a poll on Twitter to gauge people’s preferences on foldable phones — and the results yielded some interesting findings.

What Happened: Zollo took to Twitter and asked his over 107,900 followers to answer the question, “Folding Phones or no?”

The final results after almost 4,700 votes suggested that many iPhone users don’t care much about foldable phones, although Zollo noted that “many would at least want to try them.”

One user responded to Zollo’s tweet, saying, “I do want to try one, but wouldn’t pay $1800 to do so,” adding that it doesn’t matter if Apple Inc. AAPL or any other smartphone company makes the device — paying that much is unreasonable.

Here are some other reactions:

Why It’s Important: Earlier this week, during Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google I/O annual developer conference, the company launched its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold.

The device is being promoted as the slimmest foldable smartphone on the market, priced at $1,799. It boasted a dual screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, specialized applications that optimize its folding form and the Tensor G2 chip for enhanced machine learning and photo editing functionalities.

With this launch, Google is challenging Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd’s SSNLF dominant position in the foldable smartphone market.

Previously, Samsung’s mobile business, Mobile Experience, predicted that Apple will announce its first foldable device by 2024, but it won’t be iPhone, but a MacBook or an iPad.

In February, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman also said that Apple was working on a foldable device — likely an iPad or a MacBook — which could launch in 2026.

The Tim Cook-led company hasn’t revealed any intention to develop a foldable device, even though there have been speculations about the iPhone Fold for a while.

This is partly because the existing folding smartphones in the market are bulky and awkward, which goes against the company’s design principles.

However, it was reported earlier that Apple is in talks with LG Display Co. and Samsung to create OLED panels that can fold without any creases visible on the screen.

