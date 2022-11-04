Apple May Have Foldable Device By 2024, But It Won't Be iPhone — Predicts, Rival Samsung

Samsung's SSNLF mobile business, Mobile Experience, believes that Apple Inc. AAPL will announce its first foldable device soon.

What Happened: While meeting suppliers, Mobile Experience, or MX, stated that the Cupertino-based tech giant will announce its first foldable device by 2024, reported The Elec.

The Apple rival predicted that the first foldable device won't be an iPhone. It could be a MacBook or an iPad.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

See Also: Apple Defies Smartphone Market Slump In Q3 As Shipments Climb 8% YoY: Report

While the iPhone Fold has long been in talks, the technology isn't there yet. Current folding smartphones are clunky and heavy, which does not align with Apple's design ethos, reported AppleInsider.

The Tim Cook-led company is yet to announce plans to create a foldable device of any kind.

Why It's Important: In September, it was reported that Apple wants LG Display Co. LPL and Samsung to make foldable OLED panels. The idea was to create a device capable of folding without the visible crease most current devices develop, the AppleInsider report noted.

In February, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman also said that Apple is working on a foldable device — likely an iPad or a MackBook — which could launch in 2026.

Read Next: Google Bets Big On Pixel 7 Phones To Take On Apple And Samsung — Reportedly Looking At 'Largest-Ever Launch Order'