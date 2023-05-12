What's Going On With Disney Shares

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 9.48% to $92.06 over the trailing five sessions. The stock has fallen in recent sessions after the company this week reported a drop in Disney+ paid subscribers.

Additionally, the stock on Friday was downgraded from Outperform to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research.

What Happened?

Disney reported second-quarter revenue of $21.82 billion, which was up 13% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $21.79 billion.

The company reported earnings per share of 93 cents in the second quarter, in line with estimates.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, DIS has a 52-week high of $126.48 and a 52-week low of $84.07.