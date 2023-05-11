Hollywood mogul and a Democratic donor, Jeffrey Katzenberg, pledged to provide “all the resources” necessary to support Joe Biden‘s re-election campaign in 2024, dismissing worries about the president’s political future.

What Happened: Dreamworks SKG co-founder, who is also the co-chair of Biden's campaign and plays an important role in the fundraising effort, expressed confidence in surpassing the $1 billion contribution received during the 2020 presidential race.

"For us, this is about a 19-month marathon; it's not a sprint," Katzenberg told the Financial Times.

"The excitement and enthusiasm level since he's announced, certainly from the high-end donors I've been in touch with, has been very, very high."

Why It Matters: Last month, Biden, in a low-key announcement, made his run for re-election official, despite recent polls indicating that supporters from both political parties did not favor him running again. A recent poll by ABC News/Washington Post revealed that 44% of the participants would definitely or probably vote for Donald Trump, compared to ​​38% who said they support President Biden.

Six out of ten Americans in the poll expressed their opinion that Biden lacks the mental acuity required to serve as the top U.S. leader effectively.

However, Katzenberg rejected concerns surrounding the incumbent president's age. He said, "The president has shown that he's 80 years young and brings with him the wisdom and knowledge and experience that he has shown during the past two years."

"He is fit and engaged and has a high level of energy."

Meanwhile, Peter Thiel, a prominent Republican donor, and Stephen Schwarzman, the founder of Blackstone, are reportedly skeptical of supporting GOP candidates as the race for the Republican nomination heats up between former President and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

