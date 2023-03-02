Elon Musk announced Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA humanoid bot named ‘Optimus' two years ago — and since then, it has started “walking.”

What Happened: At Tesla Investor Day 2023, Musk gave a demo of the Optimus bot walking for the first time. He also said that one day “we might exceed a one-to-one ratio of humanoid robots to humans.”

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

Musk introduced the Optimus bot, a prototype of the Tesla bot, during AI Day last year. However, the robot could not walk upright at that time.

Speaking about this improvement, Musk said, “The rate of improvement here is quite significant,” adding, “It’s obviously not doing parkour, but it is walking around.”

Watch Optimus robot in action during the 2023 Investor Day:

Why It’s Important: Musk’s decision to develop a robot was met with mixed reactions as he previously shunned AI, calling it an “existential threat” to humanity.

He later retracted the statement calling the Tesla bot “extremely capable” which will have the “ability to solve problems on its own.” The bot is expected to cost less than $20,000 and will be available to the public in three to five years.

It is said to consume 100W power while sitting and 500W while walking briskly, weighing around 73 kg. The bot is powered by a 2.3-kWh battery pack positioned in its torso and has actuators to drive its limbs.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Teases AI Innovation Just Ahead Of Tesla Investor Day: ‘Photo Filters Are So…’