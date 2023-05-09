In the wake of OpenAI’s chatGPT gaining worldwide popularity, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL reportedly plans to announce updates in generative artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Google’s annual developer I/O 2023 Conference on Wednesday will reportedly focus on AI with the announcement related to generative AI updates, including the launch of a general-use large language model or LLM, reported CNBC, citing internal company documents.

The tech giant reportedly plans to unveil PaLM 2 — the newest and most advanced LLM that supports over 100 languages — that has undergone extensive testing in areas including coding, math, creative writing and analysis. The LLM is operating under the codename “Unified Language Model.”

The company also intends to present updates, which will introduce “generative experiences” and improvements in coding, math and logic capabilities of Bard and language expansions to Japanese and Korean.

Google first introduced the PaLM language model in April of last year. In March 2023, the company rolled out an API for PaLM in addition to various AI enterprise tools to assist businesses in generating text, images, codes, videos, audio and more, using natural language prompts, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: The latest report about Google’s planning to introduce updates come amid the intensifying AI competition. Google and Microsoft Corp MSFT are racing to integrate AI chatbot technology into their offerings, with the latter leveraging its OpenAI investment to boost Bing’s search engine.

According to previous reports, Google employees were in a state of “panic” after learning that Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF intends to replace Search with Bing AI as the default search engine on its devices.

Google I/O 2023 Conference will not only feature the latest AI advancements but also reveal various hardware releases, such as the long-awaited Pixel Fold, the latest Pixel 7a and the official introduction of the Pixel Tablet.

