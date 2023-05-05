Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel Fold has finally arrived — will it be able to dethrone Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd’s SSNLF dominance in the foldable phone space?

What Happened: The Pixel Fold, Google’s inaugural foldable smartphone, is slated to debut at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 conference on May 10.

Although the company has not disclosed any specific details about the highly-anticipated Pixel Fold, a teaser video posted on Thursday showcases a large external display on the device that unfolds eerily similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold models – but that’s not the only similarity.

Google Pixel Fold is expected to have a price tag of $1700, while Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently priced at $1799.

Individuals who are keen to learn more about the Pixel Fold can register for updates on a dedicated page on the Google Store, which will provide further information following its official unveiling.

Why It’s Important: Previous reports suggested that Pixel Fold is designed as a 5.8-inch phone that can be unfolded into a 7.6-inch tablet, boasting a Google Tensor G2 processor, weighing around 10 ounces and featuring a hinge that is expected to be the most resilient among foldable devices.

Photo courtesy: Google