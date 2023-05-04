Google Jumps On Blue Check Mark Bandwagon With New Verified Email System

In a world where blue check marks are losing their luster, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL launch of a verified branded email system begs the question — will it help fight spam or just add to the confusion?

What Happened: On Wednesday, Google unveiled its extended Brand Indicators for Message Identification or BIMI system for Gmail. According to the tech giant, the new verified blue checkmark will help users identify messages from “legitimate senders versus impersonators.”

See Also: AirTag Stalking Solutions: Apple And Google Submit Proposal To Keep Users Safe

The new brand verification update is in the full rollout phase, but it may take one to three days for the feature to become visible to users. It is available for users with personal Google accounts, Google Workspace, and legacy G Suite Basic & Business customers.

To attain a blue checkmark, accounts must participate in Domain-based Message Authentication and have their logo verified. However, verification with BIMI is not mandatory.

For the unversed, since 2021, the BIMI service has been confirming brand logos on email’s avatar slot. According to Google, the blue checkmark adds another layer of confirmation to a brand’s identity as they send out emails with updates and promotions.

Why It’s Important: While Google isn’t asking users to pay for this verification checkmark like Elon Musk’s Twitter or Meta Platforms Inc.’s META subscription model, however, at this point, there are uncertainties around how effective this feature will be for filtering malicious and fake emails.

Nevertheless, considering how people reacted to Musk’s idea to monetize blue checkmarks and introduce Gray, Gold, and other checkmarks to verify businesses and government-related accounts, the fact that other companies like Meta and Google are somewhat following suit is amusing to the Twitter CEO.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google’s AI Stumbles: Altimeter Capital Expresses Disappointment Over Bard