Twitter’s paid subscription model might not be attracting as many users, but Elon Musk says the “platform is growing fast.”

What Happened: Musk informed his 132 million followers that Twitter “exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day,” touting engagement with the “most influential, smarter people on Earth.”

See Also: Elon Musk’s Twitter Reactivates Mexican Drug Cartel Accounts, Traffickers Using Social Media To Recruit & Intimidate

While most users seem to praise this growth, some, including Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, responded with skepticism about some areas that require Twitter CEO’s attention.

Here are some top reactions to Musk’s tweet:

Why It’s Important: In January earlier this year, Travis Brown, a software developer in Berlin, stated that the Twitter Blue subscriber count “hasn’t even doubled” a month after its relaunch.

Another report stated that as of mid-January 2023, about 180K people in the U.S. are paying for subscriptions, including Twitter Blue. This is less than 0.2% of monthly active users on the platform.

Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 and began the journey towards multiple controversial decisions, chaotic updates and tons of negative feedback.

In fact, bigwigs like Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International said that following Musk’s takeover, “hate speech” on the platform has increased significantly.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Copy Cat:’ Elon Musk Taunts Mark Zuckerberg For Reportedly Planning Twitter-Like App