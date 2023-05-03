Former President Donald Trump repeated his bizarre claim that Vladimir Putin would have never invaded Ukraine if he were the president.

What Happened: In an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, the former U.S. president also offered to end the war in Ukraine in a single day if re-elected president.

"If I were president, I [would] end that war in one day. It'll take 24 hours. I will get that ended. It would be easy," the ex-president said.

Trump "got along great" with the Russian president during his time in office, and according to him, in the Ukraine war, "a lot of it has to do with the money."

He also criticized Joe Biden's handling of the war in Ukraine, saying his administration had allowed Moscow to invade Kyiv. "Putin never would have gotten into Ukraine if it weren't for the incompetence of this [Biden] administration, this current administration. Putin was not going in, it was never mentioned and I knew him very well."

Why It Matters: Since the onset of the war, Trump has made similar claims repeatedly. His earlier plan to ​​”get people in a room” and “knock heads” drew massive flak from critics.

Meanwhile, Trump, the front-running Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, said there's "a very good chance." of him returning to the White House. The former leader is facing a slew of major lawsuits and investigations, including charges of paying hush money to Stormy Daniels , but he denies the allegations.

