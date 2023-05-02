BP, Chegg, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG dropped 44.6% to $9.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak revenue guidance and reported a decline in subscription services subscribers.

