BP, Chegg, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2023 6:23 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Chegg, Inc. CHGG dropped 44.6% to $9.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak revenue guidance and reported a decline in subscription services subscribers.
  • JX Luxventure Limited JXJT declined 37% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after surging 100% on Monday.
  • E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO dropped 20% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. ANET fell 9.2% to $145.44 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Pearson plc PSO dropped 7.8% to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Pearson recently named Tony Prentice as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and co-president of Direct to Consumer.
  • Apollomics, Inc. APLM fell 7.3% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after adding around 10% on Monday.
  • BP p.l.c. BP dropped 4.8% to $38.10 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.

