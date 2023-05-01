If You Invested $100 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft And Plug Power Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction generated by rising interest rates and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust have returned 56%, 95% and 40% respectively.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and clean energy manufacturing stocks have provided even better returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Winners Since May 2018: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $100 in each of the following stocks bought back in spring 2018 would be worth today:

Tesla Inc TSLA : $825.24

: $825.24 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD : $795.12

: $795.12 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA : $483.69

: $483.69 Apple Inc AAPL : $368.99

: $368.99 Microsoft Corporation MSFT : $321.10

: $321.10 Plug Power Inc PLUG : $487.85

