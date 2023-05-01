ñol


Playing the Dating Game: Match Group and Bumble Adapt for Growth, Analyst Adjusts Price Targets

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 1, 2023 3:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintains Match Group Inc  MTCH with an Overweight, lowering the price target from $75 to $60.
  • Patterson reiterates Bumble Inc BMBL with an Overweight, lowering the price target from $28 to $25.
  • The analyst sees potential for Match and Bumble to have better-than-feared prints. 
  • Match's 2023 outlook considered Tinder to be driven more by monetization optimizations than net adds, which is how the year is progressing thus far. 
  • The analyst lowered his revenue estimates by 2% and adjusted the operating income outlook by 6% to account for softer net adds, pricing gradually flowing through the model, and legacy brands facing some headwinds from reduced marketing spend and macro sensitivity. He believes investors largely expect a softer guide.
  • Match's price target cut reflects the lower AOI forecast.
  • Tinder launched its first global brand campaign and expected benefits to build into 2H23.
  • For Bumble, the analyst assumes international is the primary driver of net adds, and there are still monetization levers in 2H23 to support 2023's +16%-19% Y/Y revenue growth target. 
  • The analyst sees Bumble's 1Q and 2Q aligned with his revenue and EBITDA estimates.
  • The 2023 estimates are primarily unchanged to reflect more robust Bumble growth.
  • Price Actions: MTCH shares traded lower by 2.22% at $36.08 on the last check Monday. BMBL shares traded lower by 2.94% at $17.68.
  • Photo by Solen Feyissa from Pixabay

