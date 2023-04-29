Elon Musk Surprises Everyone With Response As Twitter User Throws 'Subscribe To Growing Daniel' Challenge

A Twitter user named Daniel challenged Elon Musk to subscribe to his account if he believed in subscriptions, and the billionaire's reply surprised everyone.

What Happened: Daniel, whose Twitter account has over 56,000 followers late Friday in a tweet, said, “If Elon really believed in subscriptions, then he would subscribe to growing Daniel.”

To an utter surprise, the tech billionaire responded to Daniel’s tweet by following and subscribing to his account. The billionaire businessman also posted a playful wink emoji in response to Daniel's tweet. With Musk's reply, Daniel's post gained over 645,000 views in just about 12 hours.

While Daniel is not alone, Musk has been subscribing to other accounts on the platform, including the one of Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus — popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

Why It Matters: The micro-blogging site recently launched content subscriptions that allow users to share specific content with their subscribers, including long-form text and even hours-long videos. Content creators who decide to offer the subscription will receive all the money that subscribers pay apart from the charges levied by Android and iOS platforms.

Meanwhile, Musk, in a separate reply to another user, said the social media giant would take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

