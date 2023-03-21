Elon Musk is set to introduce longer tweets than 4K characters, formatting tools and creator monetization features, empowering writers to earn more from their content on Twitter.

What Happened: In response to a Twitter user praising long format content on the platform, saying it reduces the number of “click bait type” articles and encourages people to stay on the site longer, Musk announced a string of new features.

Currently, Twitter Blue subscribers can write tweets of up to 4,000 characters. Now Twitter will increase the limit of long-format tweets to 10,000 characters. The platform will also be introducing “simple formatting tools.”

Musk said it will make it easier “for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content.”

Why It’s Important: Musk first spoke about these new features in November last year. At the time, he said, the site would soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots, followed by creator monetization for all kinds of content.

In January earlier this year, Musk tweeted that Twitter would start enabling users to format their tweets with options like bold, underline and font size before the end of this quarter — something users have been asking for a long time.

While these features could help users monetize their content, they’ll have to pay Twitter $8 per month, as these options are only available for Twitter Blue subscribers.

