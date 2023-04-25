Elon Musk rebranded Twitter‘s “Super Follows” feature to “Subscriptions” on April 13, and now he may be earning close to $100,000 a month from it.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk shared a screenshot of his Twitter profile, saying creators can enable subscriptions on the platform by just tapping on Monetization in settings — and inadvertently revealed the number of subscribers he currently has.

It appears that in less than 15 days, Musk has garnered 24,700 subscribers himself — and with every subscriber paying him $4 a month, his earnings are likely to be around $98,800 per month.

See Also: Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk With One Word Answer, Remains Critical Of Electric Vehicles

Musk previously said that Subscriptions would enable users to offer exclusive content, including lengthy texts, extended videos and subscriber-only Spaces, to their followers in exchange for some payment.

He has also been subscribing to other accounts on the platform, including the one of Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus — popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, Musk, who was previously the wealthiest individual globally, relinquished the position to Bernard Arnault.

In January, Twitter’s revenue was reported to have declined 40% year-over-year under Musk’s leadership.

While Musk continues to announce new policies to make the microblogging site safer and more accessible, his time as Twitter CEO has attracted severe criticism from netizens and experts alike.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Plans Next Starship Launch Within Just 2 Months After Failed Debut



Photo: Shutterstock