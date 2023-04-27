SpaceX, Rogers To Bring Satellite-To-Phone Coverage Nationwide In Canada

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX and Rogers Communications Inc RCI have agreed to bring satellite-to-phone coverage to Canada.

What Happened: Following a new agreement, Rogers and SpaceX will collaborate to offer satellite-to-phone technology in Canada using SpaceX's Starlink low earth orbit satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum, the Canada-based telecom company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Satellite coverage will commence with SMS text on all 5G and 4G smartphones and then later expand to provide voice and data across remote areas.

"In the future, these investments will deliver wireless connectivity, including access to 911, to even the most remote areas," said Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri.

Why It Matters: Last month, it was reported that SpaceX plans to commence testing its Starlink satellite-to-cell service with T-Mobile this year. SpaceX and T-Mobile US announced a technology partnership last August.

"We're going to learn a lot by doing — not necessarily by overanalyzing — and getting out there, working with the telcos," SpaceX vice president of Starlink enterprise sales Jonathan Hofeller said in March.

Last year, CEO Elon Musk also hinted at a potential partnership between SpaceX and Apple saying he had some “promising conversations” with Apple Inc AAPL over Starlink connectivity.

Currently, Apple provides a free Emergency SOS via Satellite feature in partnership with Globalstar, Inc, which is already functional in Canada.

