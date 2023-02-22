Elon Musk-led SpaceX‘s Starlink has reportedly changed the pricing of its internet service based on capacity in users’ areas.

What Happened: Starlink has cut prices by $20 to $90 per month in areas with excess capacity and hiked charges by $10 to $120 per month in areas with limited capacity, according to several tweets sharing email notifications from the internet provider.

The price changes would kick in immediately for new customers and from April 24 for existing customers living in areas with limited capacity, as per the screenshots.

Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor and co-founder of sustainable lifestyle clothing startup TwinBirch, also tweeted that Starlink for RV customers will increase by $15 to $150 per month in April.

Reactions: Responding to the price tweak, lead analyst at New Street Research, Pierre Ferragu tweeted: “Starlink doing in one email what all mobile operators have dreamt about doing for decades… geographic yield management. Beautiful.”

Another user, however, questioned what would happen if a user’s area goes from excess capacity to limited capacity or vice-versa.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.