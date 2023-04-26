Two days after parting ways with Fox News, former news anchor Tucker Carlson broke his silence on Wednesday night.

What Happened: Carlson took to Twitter to share that he's taking a "little time off" without mentioning any details about his unceremonious exit from a primetime TV show.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Carlson discusses his view on U.S. politics and the conversation taking place on cable news. However, he did not address what was next for him.

"When you take a little time off, you realize how unbelievably stupid the debates you see on television are, they're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me as someone who participated," Carlson said.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Fox News announced that the media giant and Carlson agreed to part ways. The media company’s abrupt announcement came in the wake of the fallout from the network's recent $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also hinted that the former Fox News anchor would make a “good addition” to the 2024 U.S. presidential election. He said Carlson throwing his name in the GOP candidacy hat will be “good for the country.”

