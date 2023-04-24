"Black Swan" author Nassim Nicholas Taleb commented on the exit of Fox News host Tucker Carlson from his job on Monday.

What Happened: Taleb said on Twitter, "It does not pay to BS for a living."

The author said that Carlson and alt-right radio show host Alex Jones represent the "classical case" of short optionality." He said bull sh*t brings more viewers as fiction is more interesting than the truth and also more money but then you "suddenly lose those profits back via hidden legal liabilities."

Taleb referred to Thanksgiving Turkey in his book as an example.

Twitter user John Collias explained the Thanksgiving Turkey example in Taleb's Twitter thread.

Why It Matters: Carlson and Fox News parted ways abruptly on Monday. The announcement of the TV host's exit came amid a recent $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false allegations of fraud pertaining to the 2020 election.

Dominion's lawsuit alleged that Carlson and Fox News host Sean Hannity knew that the claims of election fraud were without basis but chose not to reveal them to the public.

Private text messages between Fox journalists and hosts as well as owner Rupert Murdoch revealed that they acknowledged the lack of evidence on claims of election fraud, according to a prior report.

The $1.6 billion lawsuit was filed by Dominion in Delaware Superior Court in 2021 and charged the network with falsely reporting that the company's voting booths led to fraudulent results in the elections where Donald Trump and Joe Biden were the contenders.

