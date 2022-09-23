ñol

Google's Study Claims Russia Resorting To Cyberattacks Against Ukraine

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 10:25 AM | 2 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google researchers found growing evidence of pro-Russian hackers and online activists working with the country's military intelligence agency.
  • Western officials and security experts are interested in the possible Kremlin link to understand Moscow's intentions regarding Ukraine despite recent military setbacks, the WSJ reports.
  • Google's Mandiant cybersecurity group found apparent coordination between pro-Russian hacking groups comprising patriotic citizen hackers and cyber break-ins by Russia's military intelligence agency, or GRU.
  • In four instances, Mandiant found hacking activity linked to the GRU installing malicious "wiper" software on a victim's network.
  • Three pro-Russian hacktivist groups were involved, including XakNet Team, Infoccentr, and CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn.
  • Manidiant never previously observed such a volume of cyberattacks, variety of threat actors, and coordination of effort within the same several months.
  • The initial wiper software destroyed computer systems across the organization. Then, after each of these hacks, the hacktivists, within 24 hours of wiping published data stolen from the same organizations.
  • Hacktivist groups represent a way for Russia to project an enhanced and more threatening online presence offering a measure of plausible deniability, the report quoted Michael Rogers, the former head of the National Security Agency.
  • A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the "Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians." 
  • Russia reportedly sought China's military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine.
  • The U.S. looks to caution its allies against China's possible assistance to Russia. The U.S. national security adviser warned China against bailing out Russia. 
  • The U.S. restricted the activities of its companies in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.27% at $99.29 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

