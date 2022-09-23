Google's Study Claims Russia Resorting To Cyberattacks Against Ukraine

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google researchers found growing evidence of pro-Russian hackers and online activists working with the country's military intelligence agency.

Google's Mandiant cybersecurity group found apparent coordination between pro-Russian hacking groups comprising patriotic citizen hackers and cyber break-ins by Russia's military intelligence agency, or GRU.

In four instances, Mandiant found hacking activity linked to the GRU installing malicious "wiper" software on a victim's network.

Three pro-Russian hacktivist groups were involved, including XakNet Team, Infoccentr, and CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn.

Manidiant never previously observed such a volume of cyberattacks, variety of threat actors, and coordination of effort within the same several months.

The initial wiper software destroyed computer systems across the organization. Then, after each of these hacks, the hacktivists, within 24 hours of wiping published data stolen from the same organizations.

Hacktivist groups represent a way for Russia to project an enhanced and more threatening online presence offering a measure of plausible deniability, the report quoted Michael Rogers, the former head of the National Security Agency.

A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the "Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians."

Russia reportedly sought China's military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. looks to caution its allies against China's possible assistance to Russia. The U.S. national security adviser warned China against bailing out Russia.

The U.S. restricted the activities of its companies in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.27% at $99.29 on the last check Friday.

