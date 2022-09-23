Google's Study Claims Russia Resorting To Cyberattacks Against Ukraine

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google researchers found growing evidence of pro-Russian hackers and online activists working with the country's military intelligence agency.
- Western officials and security experts are interested in the possible Kremlin link to understand Moscow's intentions regarding Ukraine despite recent military setbacks, the WSJ reports.
- Google's Mandiant cybersecurity group found apparent coordination between pro-Russian hacking groups comprising patriotic citizen hackers and cyber break-ins by Russia's military intelligence agency, or GRU.
- In four instances, Mandiant found hacking activity linked to the GRU installing malicious "wiper" software on a victim's network.
- Three pro-Russian hacktivist groups were involved, including XakNet Team, Infoccentr, and CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn.
- Manidiant never previously observed such a volume of cyberattacks, variety of threat actors, and coordination of effort within the same several months.
- The initial wiper software destroyed computer systems across the organization. Then, after each of these hacks, the hacktivists, within 24 hours of wiping published data stolen from the same organizations.
- Hacktivist groups represent a way for Russia to project an enhanced and more threatening online presence offering a measure of plausible deniability, the report quoted Michael Rogers, the former head of the National Security Agency.
- A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the "Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians."
- Russia reportedly sought China's military equipment to support its invasion of Ukraine.
- The U.S. looks to caution its allies against China's possible assistance to Russia. The U.S. national security adviser warned China against bailing out Russia.
- The U.S. restricted the activities of its companies in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
