Plans are afoot for Joe Biden to announce his intention of running for a second term as the president of the U.S.

What Happened: The president's advisors and allies are making preparations for a video announcement on Tuesday that would also mark the anniversary of his 2019 campaign announcement, reported The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter.

Extensive preparations have reportedly been undertaken by Biden's top aides, who have held regular meetings with the president and the first lady since last year at the White House residence.

Biden's two top advisors Anita Dunn and Jen O'Malley Dillon have reportedly been leading the reelection efforts, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Concerns had been expressed by Democrats that if Biden didn't announce his campaign soon he might have to wait until June because he has upcoming trips to Japan and Australia in May, noted the Post.

The president will meet with top Democratic donors in Washington at the end of next week and his team has invited almost 50 to 100 of the party's top fundraisers to a Friday night event, according to the report.

Biden faces no major challenge for the Democratic nomination. However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson — two political activists — have announced that they will run against him.

Earlier in the month, Biden said that he was planning on running but "we're not prepared to announce it yet."

On the Republican side, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, who announced his intent to run in November, is leading in a recent poll against another probable contender, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

