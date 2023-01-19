President Joe Biden’s reelection plans are reportedly on track despite the discovery of classified documents in a private office and his personal garage.

What Happened: “It’s still very much in the works and nothing has changed,” said a source familiar with the president’s 2024 campaign efforts, reported The Hill.

Biden is likely to address seeking a second term after the State of the Union address on Feb. 7, reported The Hill citing multiple sources familiar with Biden’s campaign.

Why It Matters: Republicans have been on an offensive since the discovery of documents at premises linked to the incumbent president.

Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), demanded visitor logs to Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware to discover “who had access to these highly sensitive documents.”

Former President Donald Trump alleged a nexus between Biden and China after the first batch of documents was discovered at Biden’s private office at a think tank called Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Trump, who is himself facing a probe surrounding classified documents discovered during an FBI raid at his Florida home, took potshots about how documents were stored at Biden’s house in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage.”

