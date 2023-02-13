Edward Snowden has said the recently downed flying objects over the United States and Canada were not aliens.

What Happened: Snowden, a former U.S. intelligence contractor wanted for leaking classified secrets, said he wished the objects were aliens but they aren’t.

“It's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream)," he tweeted.

The fourth such flying object was brought down over Lake Huron, Michigan over the weekend.

Why It Matters: On Monday, the United States said it did not know the purpose or origin of the three flying objects it had brought down from the skies, reported Reuters

However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there was “no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” according to the report.

These developments take place with rising tensions with China who have traded barbs over high-altitude balloons, one of which was shot down by the U.S. on Feb. 4.

The White House also dismissed Pulitzer Prize-winning Seymour Hersh’s report that the U.S. was responsible for explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines as “utterly false and complete fiction.”

Photo via Cory Doctorow on Flickr