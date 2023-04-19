WalkMe's Second Downsizing Of 2023: Analyst Expects Improved Operating Margins, Long-Term Growth

Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterates WalkMe Ltd WKME with a Buy and a $20 price target.

Monday after the market close, WKME announced a ~10% reduction in force, affecting 112 employees, to create a leaner, more efficient organization that reflects near-term growth expectations and sets up the path to profitability and long-term growth. WKME attributed the job cut to a more challenging macro environment.

The job cut marks WKME's second downsizing of 2023 as the company faces significant macro headwinds and has shifted its focus toward profitability and margin expansion.

The analyst held his estimates steady yet saw the potential for four to five points of non-GAAP operating margin upside in FY23 following the impact of the reductions, which he believes should enable the company to be roughly breakeven on a Non-GAAP operating income basis exiting FY23.

WKME reduced their workforce by ~3% at the beginning of 2023, which he believes was almost entirely underperformers within the SMB or smaller deal segments of the sales force as the company focuses on upmarket.

The additional downsizing highlights the company's intense focus on gaining operating leverage as growth decelerates from 26.7% in CY22 to Berg's estimate of 11.7% in CY23.

The analyst thinks the downsizing provides significant operating margin upside.

While he does not believe this incremental reduction will drive the company's operations to a profitable status in FY23, given that he modeled a 10% operating loss, he would not be surprised if this change leads to rough breakeven operating margins exiting FY23.

He will look for additional color during the upcoming earnings call, which will likely be in mid-May.

Price Action: WKME shares traded lower by 2.69% at $10.85 on the last check Wednesday.

Now Read: Rivian Analyst Cuts Price Target In Half On Catalyst Concerns, Sees Longer-Term Potential When Electrification Shifts Into Overdrive