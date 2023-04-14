ñol


Southwest Airlines To Face The Heat Of Boeing's 737 MAX Manufacturing Fault: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Southwest Airlines Co LUV expects delays in its 2023 plane deliveries due to Boeing Co's BA 737 MAX manufacturing problem.
  • "We are in discussions with Boeing to understand what that impact will be in 2023 and beyond," said the company, as reported by Reuters.
  • It is said that Boeing's supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR, has used a non-standard process while installing two fittings in the fuselage of certain models of narrow-body jets.
  • This has led to the jets becoming non-compliant with specifications outlined by the regulatory.
  • The report added that Southwest had initially planned to get 100 planes from Boeing in 2023 but slashed it to 90 jets.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 2.08% at $31.55 on the last check Friday.

