Southwest Airlines To Face The Heat Of Boeing's 737 MAX Manufacturing Fault: Report

- Southwest Airlines Co LUV expects delays in its 2023 plane deliveries due to Boeing Co's BA 737 MAX manufacturing problem.
- "We are in discussions with Boeing to understand what that impact will be in 2023 and beyond," said the company, as reported by Reuters.
- It is said that Boeing's supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR, has used a non-standard process while installing two fittings in the fuselage of certain models of narrow-body jets.
- This has led to the jets becoming non-compliant with specifications outlined by the regulatory.
- The report added that Southwest had initially planned to get 100 planes from Boeing in 2023 but slashed it to 90 jets.
- Also Read: Boeing Aims To Reach Pre-Crisis 737 MAX Production Rates In 2025
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 2.08% at $31.55 on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.