Trump Files $500M Lawsuit Against Former Attorney Michael Cohen For 'Vast Reputational Harm'

Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen, alleging a breach of attorney-client privilege and is accusing his former attorney of "vast reputational harm."

What Happened: The former president is seeking $500 million in damages for "breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion, and breaches of contract," according to a complaint, first noted on RollingStone.

The complaint said that Cohen spread falsehoods about Trump, which are likely to be " embarrassing or detrimental."

The 32-page document touches on the alleged breaches, made by Cohen, through "myriad public statements" and the publication of two books, a podcast series, and "innumerable mainstream media appearances."

Why It Matters: Trump's attorneys demanded actual, compensatory, incidental, and punitive damages to the extent of half a billion dollars in the filing.

Last month, Cohen testified before the grand jury investigating a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The former Trump attorney allegedly acted as a conduit for the former U.S. leader.

At the time, Cohen said that Trump "needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds."

In March, Cohen sued Trump's company for not paying $1.9 million in legal costs after he began cooperating with federal prosecutors, reported The New York Times.

Cohen also sought reimbursement for another $1.9 million that he was ordered to pay in fines, forfeiture, and restitution after pleading guilty to breaking campaign finance laws, evading taxes, and lying to Congress, according to the report.

This month, Trump was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan in connection with the Daniels matter. He faces 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records and violation of campaign finance laws.

